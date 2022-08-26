BILLINGS, Mt.-- Expanding their legacy of 125 years as a healthcare entity, St. Vincent finally received the approval to build another hospital for the magic city.
Earlier this week, the City Council unanimously approved the hospital's request to vacate a portion of 12th Avenue North and North Side Addition for the construction. The total area proposed to be vacated is over 35 thousand sq. feet.
The Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, Krikor Jansezian, said that the construction of this new hospital will benefit the growing population of the city.
“We see the needs of our community expanding, we don't want to send our children, our mothers, our adults, our grandparents over to bigger metropolitan areas for their care. We want to keep care close to home,” added Jansezian.
He further mentioned that the new hospital will be equipped with advanced infrastructure along with the availability of newer and more affordable services for the public.
"We will be replicating the services that are here today, but of course much more accessibility, affordability, care closer to home. As we see what the needs are, we will have space to expand those new services or current services beyond," emphasized Jansezian.
The new hospital is tentatively expected to be open to the public in the year 2028. A recent traffic impact study shows minimal impact on the traffic due to this construction.