BILLINGS, Mt.-- Expanding their legacy of 125 years as a healthcare entity, St. Vincent finally received the approval to build another hospital for the magic city.

Earlier this week, the City Council unanimously approved the hospital's request to vacate a portion of 12th Avenue North and North Side Addition for the construction. The total area proposed to be vacated is over 35 thousand sq. feet.

The Chief Operating Officer of the hospital, Krikor Jansezian, said that the construction of this new hospital will benefit the growing population of the city.

“We see the needs of our community expanding, we don't want to send our children, our mothers, our adults, our grandparents over to bigger metropolitan areas for their care. We want to keep care close to home,” added Jansezian.