BILLINGS, Mont. - To help with the recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County and the increase of hospital admissions, St.Vincent's Healthcare is calling in reinforcements from their sister hospitals in Colorado.

St. Vincent's staff welcomed three new nurses at the Billings International airport this afternoon. As the volunteer nurses walked out of the terminal, they were greeted with signs, goody bags and smiling faces.

With the three new additions, so far 20 volunteer nurses, technicians, certified nursing assistants and respiratory therapists from SCL Health Colorado are calling Billings their home for the next few weeks as they help provide support.

Volunteer EMT Jared Stricker says he's in the healthcare industry to help people and he didn't see any other option but to volunteer his services.

"I guess it does make it slightly hard being out here because I have a six-week-old baby boy now, he's brand new. But I'm also kind of doing this for him, trying to set a good example, you know, show him when your friends or family or anybody needs help, you got to do the right thing and step up and help," says Stricker.

St. Vincent's is expecting even more volunteer staff from Colorado to fly in this week.