BILLINGS, Mt: In the Magic City, St. Vincent Healthcare welcomed its first baby of 2023 at the hospital this morning.

The baby boy, Aidoneus Strock, was born shortly before 2:30 am at Saint Vincent's Labor and Delivery Unit

Aidoneus, just as the Greek name symbolizes, was born healthy, strong, and without any complications.

He weighs six pounds and 14 ounces and is 19 inches long.

Aidoneus' mother, Jessica Roddy, said that never in her life has she expected to have her first baby on New Year's Day.

"It blows my mind. Honestly, I never thought I would be having a first baby of any new year. So, the fact that it happened was pretty awesome,” explained Jessica.

And the father said that Aidoneus' birth was nothing short of a miracle

"I am so ecstatic to see him. I was a little worried, Jess was going to have complications afterwards and she didn't. Neither of them had any problems. They came out all clean. It was all I could have asked for,” emphasized Brody.