St. Vincent unveils renovated PICU

After more than two years of construction, St. Vincent Pediatric Intensive Care Unit has been renovated. The renovations were unveiled Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The PICU cares for the sickest and little patients. Amber Pisk, the Nurse Manager for the unit explained, "We are the only pediatric ICU in Eastern Montana, so we have children travel here for critical care from the Hi-Line, from North Dakota, from Wyoming, even from the middle of Montana. They come here because we have intensivists, we have nurses who are ready to take care of them and we now have this brand new facility that's able to provide the best care possible for them."

One family, that is now in St. Vincent PICU, was staying at a hospital in Denver. The Brooks family explained that the updates to the PICU has helped their family so much. Their family members are able to visit their terminally ill son, Braxton. "He's on palliative care, it's kind of like hospice and we're from Glendive. So, we're closer to home, so our family can come and see him and get to know him before he passes," said Trista Brooks.

The bigger rooms have been very beneficial for the parents, as well. "The space is not so cluttered. They have a bathroom so if we wanted to stay the night, there's a shower, and we have our own private bathroom."

The $3.2M project was fully funded by the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation and it has brought 5 brand new PICU rooms. Pisk said, "Something that we do that is very unique is we have a warmer for babies. Something that happens with babies is when they get really ill, they have trouble regulating their temperature so they can either be really hot or really cold. So, they have trouble keeping that temperature the way they should, so we have a warmer that can keep these babies nice and warm and keep them at the correct temperature while they are trying to heal and get better." The unit also has a specialty machine that works to keep babies cool.

The renovations include a play room for the patients. It's called Zoe's Therapy Room and it has toy zoo animals, games, and other toys for the children to play with.