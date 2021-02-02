BILLINGS - On Feb. 2 St. Vincent Healthcare announced they will hold a Festival of Lights Prayer Service to honor and remember the nearly 200 lives lost due to COVID-19 within the walls of their hospital.

They said the service will also recognize caregivers who are fulfilling the St. Vincent mission to serve the poor and vulnerable -- even when they themselves may have felt poor and vulnerable at times, and to provide hope for our community as we look to the future and celebrate all who have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Bishop Michael Warfel of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings will provide the prayer of invocation and a blessing of the candles of faith, hope and love during the service.

“Since COVID-19’s spread to our community last spring, nearly 200 families have had to say goodbye to their loved ones in a hospital room at St. Vincent,” St. Vincent and SCL Health Montana President Steve Loveless said. “During this time of such grief and sorrow, we are reminded that we are part of something much bigger than ourselves and are called to serve in ways that surpass anything we can do alone. As we honor the lives of those we have lost through the pandemic, our mission has never felt more vital as we continue to reveal and foster God’s healing love to all those we serve.”

The Festival of Lights Prayer Service will be held Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at St. Vincent Healthcare. The public is invited to view the service LIVE on the St. Vincent Healthcare Facebook page.

They said white flags will be displayed on the front lawn of St. Vincent Healthcare to commemorate the lives of patients who have passed away from COVID-19 while hospitalized there.