BILLINGS - The U.S. News & World Report recognized St. Vincent Healthcare as High Performing in Maternity Care.

As stated in a release, this is the first time the U.S. News has published a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

Hospitals on the list had to excel on metrics such as complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding.

Only one-third of hospitals evaluated earned a ‘High Performing’ rating for Maternity Care, which is the highest rating U.S. News & World Report awards for that type of care.

"For more than 125 years, our obstetrics unit at St. Vincent Healthcare has been welcoming new babies and caring for families in Billings and our surrounding communities. It’s a legacy we’re incredibly proud of and continue to grow each year. In fact, this past September, we set a record for the number of deliveries in a single month at St. Vincent,” BJ Gilmore, Chief Nursing Officer at St. Vincent, said. “To receive this recognition further exemplifies our commitment to providing safe, compassionate, and patient-centered care to mothers and babies.”

Babies born in September were welcomed into the world in St. Vincent's newly remodeled Birthing Center. The more than $1 million renovation to the Birthing Center to improve the flow of patients and provide a more comforting, caring environment is close to completion.

St. Vincent was the first hospital in southeastern Montana to become a Designated Baby-Friendly birth facility. Baby-Friendly is a designation given by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF to hospitals that have created the best possible environment for breastfeeding.

St. Vincent was also the first Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Billings, providing high-quality specialized care for babies that are born premature or need additional specialized care.

The U.S. News evaluation looks at hospital data relating to only uncomplicated pregnancies, not high-risk pregnancies. Participating hospitals responded to a survey in spring of 2021 which reflects data from 2019. Participation was voluntary.