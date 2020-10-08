BIG TIMBER, Mont. - Breast cancer is a battle thousands of women around the world face every day.

Billings is a hub for medical care, with two prominent health care facilities in the city alone. However, since 2010 St. Vincent is giving women in more rural areas of Montana another resource to fight the battle by delivering mobile mammography's.

Theirs is one of two programs in Montana, with the other unit operating out of Kalispell which makes the St. Vincent mammocoach vital for women in central and eastern Montana.

The St. Vincent Mammogram van makes stops within a 300-mile radius of Billings which includes Native American Reservations and more remote cities like Big Timber. Big Timber resident Mela Whitt finds the traveling mammocoach to be very beneficial.

"I really like it because I don't have to drive to Billings for ten minutes of medical attention. I'm a caregiver of a family member that is 96 so I don't have to leave him all day to go and have something done somewhere else," says Mela.

Mela goes on to say that her only family history of breast cancer comes from her grandmother many years ago, but that doesn't stop her from making sure she is breast cancer free. "I've had lots of mammograms. I started probably when I was 50 and have had one every year."

What makes the mammocoach unique is the 3-D imaging technology they use to scan patients. This technology finds invasive cancers, 40% more frequently than a traditional 2-D mammogram and also reduces the likelihood of false alarms.

Since its launch, the mammocoach has provided their services to over 27,000 thousand women who may not have had the opportunity to have this life saving screening. 120 of those women who had their first mammogram on the mammocoach were later diagnosed with breast cancer.

The St. Vincent mammocoach will continue to make stops across central and eastern Montana 5-6 days a week throughout the month of October.