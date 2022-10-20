BILLINGS, Mt: Healthcare access in rural areas can sometimes be challenging but St. Vincent's Mammography Coach is now making it easier than ever for women in rural areas to get breast cancer screenings.

The American Cancer Society reported that one thousand new cases of breast cancer have been detected in Montanans since the beginning of this year.

One such case was of Tracy Wegner of Columbus who learned that she had two cancers after her screening at the mammography coach earlier this year.

While sharing the experience of getting her first breast cancer screening, Wegner says, "I have had two different types of cancer and one of them is extremely rare and someone my age to get it is a .00001 percent chance. I am fortunate enough to have the mammograph coach come to the parking lot and it was very quick and easy. I was in and out in less than 10 minutes.”

Because the cancers were identified at an early stage, Wegner underwent a double mastectomy and didn’t need chemotherapy or radiation treatments.

Her primary care provider in Absarokee, Brooke Yates, said that women living in rural areas like Tracy can sometimes have obstacles to accessing healthcare.

"Statistically speaking in Montana—we have about a thousand residents that are diagnosed with breast cancer. About a hundred-fifty of those people actually pass away from breast cancer. Being able to offer the mobile mammography coach to our patients in these rural communities is such a help in preventative medicine, you know, we are basically helping to decrease rural healthcare disparities," emphasized Yates.

Wegner was able to beat her breast cancer because the cancer was detected in its infancy in April of this year. She will go through another surgery in November.