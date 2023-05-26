Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana, including the following areas, in central Montana, Musselshell. In south central Montana, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. In southeast Montana, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud, Powder River and Southern Rosebud. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall the last few days has saturated the soil in many locations across the watch area. The risk of thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates, over ground that is already saturated, will increase the risk of flash flood issues through at least this evening. This watch may need to be extended into the weekend as well for some areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&