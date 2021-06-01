BILLINGS - St. Vincent Healthcare received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021.

This places St. Vincent as one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor, as stated in a press release.

The award recognizes St. Vincent’s commitment in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that St. Vincent has reached the goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

“We are honored to receive the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021,” Director of Cardiovascular Services Theresa Ketterling said. “It reflects the dedication, commitment and clinical excellence of our cardiologists, nurses, technicians and the entire St. Vincent Cardiovascular Team. We are firmly committed to providing the best, state-of-the-art therapies to our patients in Montana, northern Wyoming and the western Dakotas.”

To receive the award, St. Vincent has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2019 & 2020), and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.

Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a quality improvement process using data in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, St. Vincent has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, said. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, St. Vincent has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”

The Center for Disease Control estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

St. James Healthcare in Butte, a fellow SCL Health Montana hospital, was also recognized with the Platinum Award in 2021.

Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.