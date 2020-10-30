BILLINGS, Mont. - A vascular surgery team at St. Vincent Healthcare is the only team in Montana able to perform something called the TCAR procedure.

TCAR is one of the latest coratid artery treatments. The process involves temporarily reversing blood flow in the body while a stint is placed to stabilize plaque. Dr. Thomas Desmarias explains it's an alternative to more invasive surgeries and can reduce the risk of stroke.

"We are the only ones in Montana that do this procedure. There's three vascular surgeons here, myself and then I have two partners," says Dr. Desmarias. "I think that's one of the nice things being in a practice that has three of us that all do this is we can have the bandwidth to be the only place in Montana performing this procedure."

Dr. Desmarias says the TCAR procedure, compared to other methods, has a lower risk of stroke, nerve injury, and other complications.