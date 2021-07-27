St. Vincent Healthcare unveils state-of-the-Art MS Infusion Center

BILLINGS - Staff from St. Vincent Healthcare met at their Regional Neuroscience Center for the grand opening of their brand new state-of-the-art Multiple Sclerosis Infusion Center.

Doctors, patients and donors joined in for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the occasion.

We're told the new center will provide doctors and patients access to the newest and most advanced MS medicines and treatments.

General Neurologist Kris French says there's currently no cure for neurological diseases like Multiple Sclerosis. So it's vital for their center to stay up to date on treatments to maintain their patients quality of life.

The center works with 500 patients each year, who will now have more space, time with doctors and access to cutting edge treatments.

"I'm excited to take part in it. My first appointment here is next month so I haven't had an infusion here yet, but I come in twice a year and it's about for four hours, so the space here looks awesome, looks like we each have a tv and a recliner. And Nicole, my infusion nurse is awesome. She makes sure we are very well taken care of. So the staff here is amazing," Monti Wetch-Shules, a St. Vincent MS patient, said.

The new MS Infusion Center was made possible through the support of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, community donors and Jim and Lin Roscoe who helped campaign in a major way.