BILLINGS, Mont. - St. Vincent Healthcare has made a huge leap forward in stroke treatment for all of Montana.

The hospital can now perform a therapy called, clot extraction, where a skilled technician enters through the patients artery and removes the clot.

Before St. V’s adopted the program, stroke patients who needed the procedure were sent to Salt Lake City, losing hours of valuable time.

Now patients experiencing a stroke won't have to travel out of state, but receive the care they need right here in the treasure state.

Penny Clifton with St. Vincent, says there has been a national uptick in strokes in the past year, and she believes it’s due to COVID contributing to blocked arteries.

“Stroke is not a killer, it is a disabler, recognize it is not a disease of the elderly any longer, it can affect people as young as 8 years of age, the risk is heightened by COVID and we are living in an era of COVID, and so take the time to learn the signs and symptoms of stroke and don't ignore them when they happen,” said Clifton.

Clifton says signs of a stroke to watch out for include numbness on one side of your face or body. And also dizziness or rapid spinning out of nowhere.