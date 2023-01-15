BILLINGS, Mt: With the triple-demic of flu, COVID-19, and RSV across the US, parents are struggling to find children's flu and cold medicine, especially Tylenol.

Pharmacies across the nation are seeing an increasingly limited supply of Children's Tylenol as the number of infectious disease cases continues to rise

According to DPHHS, in the last three months, 408 flu related hospitalizations have been reported. This is well above the five-year season average of 88 hospitalizations for that same time frame.

Karissa Nagel, a pharmacist at Juro's Pharmacy, said that when she learned about the shortage of medication, her son was in surgery at the time.

"I immediately started to try source things from our various wholesalers just to see if we can try get products and it became clear really quickly that there's just none to be had out there, which really concerned me because during this time my child was also going through a surgery,” explained Karissa.

Jodi Gilligan, a nurse practitioner at Lockwood Primary Care Clinic revealed that if parents can’t specifically find Children’s Tylenol, there are other equally effective alternatives available at the pharmacies.

"You may not be able to find specifically Tylenol, but you could find acetaminophen. Often the stores have their own version of a generic. Additionally, Motrin or Ibuprofen for children works as well. In fact, we often recommend alternating every four hours so that we can get good fever control," added Gilligan.

She also shared few tactics for relief parents can try to better prepare themselves for flu season.

"Nice, loose-fitting clothing for children. Not over bundling them, swaddling them, all of that for a fever because it will make it worse. A lukewarm bath, that's a good option to help bring down fevers. You can do a cool cloth to the forehead, maybe on the neck, things like that. Those are some things we can do that don't even require medication," emphasized Gilligan.