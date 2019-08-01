St. Vincent Healthcare's New Hope Rehabilitation Center is set to close after serving the surrounding community for decades.

In it's place, a new joint rehabilitation center will open on Billings West End this month.

Staff members and former patients attended a celebration and closing ceremony for the center.

The rehabilitation center has been open since 1979.

Now closing after 40 years, the center will get a new name and location, but staff said the only thing that won't change is the need to provide excellent care to the community.

I'm really excited," said Mike Glancy, a former patient who is now part of the staff. "For me it's part of full circle. Great staff, a lot of the staff that is here, is now working out there so a lot of that tradition will be carried out there."

The new center, now called the Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana is a joint hospital between Kindred Healthcare, Billings Clinic, and St. Vincent Healthcare.

Staff said patients can look forward to so much more.

"It's all one level. We have two different gyms, a lot of new upgraded equipment," added Glancy. "We have nicer and cleaner rooms. I think it's a little better laid out, but the same great people that we're here are out there."

St. V's said countless lives have been improved and transformed through New Hope and they are confident that strong legacy of hope and quality care will continue at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana.