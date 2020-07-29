St. Vincent Healthcare recognized as a 100 top hospital

BILLINGS, Mt. - Through diligent care for their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic St. Vincent Healthcare has been recognized as a 100 top hospital by IBM Watson Health. S.t Vincent is the only hospital in Montana to make this list.

The hospital held a press conference this morning to announce their award for COVID-19 patient care. St. Vincent is the only hospital in the region to also receive a five star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services for the second year in a row.

COVID-19 nurse Joey Traywick says what sets their patient care apart from other hospitals is they realize nobody is different, they treat all their patients with quality care.

Traywick became emotional when speaking about the dedication and passion he and the St. Vincent staff have for their patients.

"As far as the touch, as far as the eye contact I may be it and I need to make it count because it's one thing to be sick, it's another thing to be sick and alone and I don't want them to be alone. That's my calling, that's on me," says Traywick.

Traywick says they’ll continue to provide the love and care for each of their patients but he looks forward to the day where he no longer worries about COVID-19.