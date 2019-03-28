St. Vincent Healthcare receives five star rating for overall quality

St. Vincent Healthcare is being recognized as one of the top hospitals in the country.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded St. Vincent healthcare a five star rating for overall hospital quality.

St. Vincent Healthcare is one of three hospitals in Montana to receive the designation.

Five stars is awarded to only 293 hospitals in the nation, putting St. Vincent healthcare in the top six percent of U.S. Hospitals for overall quality.

"We have been very focused on quality obviously as a hospital for many years, and are very proud of the care that our physicians and staff provide it's an outstanding place to receive care and folks feel good about the care they receive," said St. Vincent Healthcare President, Steve Loveless.

This is the first CMS five star rating St. Vincent Healthcare has received since the designation has been offered.

Meredith Schultz traveled from Cody, WY to St. Vincent Healthcare for her husband's surgery.

She said the five star rating made a difference in the hospital she chose for her husband.

"I looked at how the area hospitals rated and I was really excited when I saw St. Vincent's was rated 5-star and that made me feel really comfortable with the fact that this is where we decided to have surgery," said Schultz.

St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula and Kalispell Regional Center also received five stars.