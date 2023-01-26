BILLINGS, MT. - St. Vincent Healthcare is offering a new form of treatment for stroke patients.

A surgical treatment known as a Thrombectomy, removes a blood clot from a blood vessel after a person has suffered a stroke.

Now patients living in Montana are able to stay in-state to receive that kind of treatment immediately.

"I'm so grateful I'm able to have gotten the procedure and get better," said Patricia Miller, a patient at St. Vincent.

Miller suffered from a stroke last October, and said she's been coming to St. Vincent since December for physical and speech therapy.

"Something happens in your life that's not normal, but my family are my angels," said Miller.

Miller concluded in saying she hopes other people suffering from strokes seek the appropriate care they need, and is grateful her rehabilitation has gotten her better physical and mental health.