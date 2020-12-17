BILLINGS - St. Vincent Healthcare was awarded an ‘A’ in the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing St. Vincent’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. This is the fifth consecutive grade ‘A’ that St. Vincent Healthcare has received.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“Providing the safest and highest quality of healthcare in the region is something we take tremendous pride in at St. Vincent Healthcare. Despite the challenges we have faced this year, our team of caregivers continue to rise to the occasion and deliver the very best care to our community,” said Steve Loveless, SCL Health Montana President. “Receiving this recognition for the fifth consecutive reporting period is an honor and an example of the outstanding dedication our associates and providers have for our patients and the communities we serve.”

St. Vincent Healthcare is one of two hospitals in Montana to receive this recognition for fall 2020 and is the only hospital in Billings to receive this honor. St. James Healthcare, a sister hospital of St. Vincent, was recognized with a ‘B’ grade.

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for St. Vincent. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.