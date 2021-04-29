St. Vincent Healthcare receives 6th consecutive 'A' from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

BILLINGS - St. Vincent Healthcare is proud to be one of only two hospitals in Montana to receive an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

This marks the sixth consecutive time St. Vincent was been awarded an “A” for achieving the highest national standard in patient safety, according to a press release.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment and a clear example of the exceptional skill and dedication our entire care team provides at St. Vincent Healthcare,” Michael Skehan, SCL Health Montana COO, said. “Earning a sixth consecutive A grade from Leapfrog reinforces our commitment to continually strive to provide the safest, highest quality of care at St. Vincent Healthcare. I am incredibly proud of our associates and providers as they live out our mission each day by improving the health of the communities we serve.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but St. Vincent Healthcare shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

To see the complete results from the spring 2021 survey, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.