BILLINGS, Mont. - St. Vincent Healthcare is planning to build a new replacement hospital on the existing campus.

In a release sent Thursday, St. Vincent says the decision was driven by the age of the existing facility.

The new hospital will be built on the site of the existing campus, along North 27th St.

“What excites me about this project is the ‘why’ behind it,” said Jen Alderfer, President of St.Vincent Healthcare and the Montana Region. “We are doing this to elevate healthcare in our area for future generations of Montanans, building a healthier community for all of those we serve.”

City approval of the anticipated planning zone variances and final project approval from the Intermountain Healthcare Board of Directors are still needed before construction begins.

St. Vincent estimates that once all approvals are received, it will take about five years to complete.

You can read the full release from St. Vincent Healthcare here.