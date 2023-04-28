BILLINGS, Mt: Every year, April is recognized as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, providing education and spreading more awareness to people on driving safety.

From using a phone to changing the car temperature, eating or speaking to passengers, driving distractions come in many forms but can also come at a deadly price.

According to the National Institute of Health, distractions such as using a cell phone while driving decreases brain activity by one-third.

In Montana, the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration report distracted driving was the cause of over 8 percent of all crash fatalities in 2019.

Eric Fisher, the Trauma Outreach and Injury Prevention Coordinator with St. Vincent Healthcare, said that utilizing technology is the number one way to prevent one from distractions while driving.

"I am a really big believer in that technology is a really big friend to the driver now and I know it has saved a lot of lives...everything from lane assist to people in vehicles and such like that it has saved us a lot. If you have a cell phone that's going off. If you realize that you are going to try to answer it, put it someplace where you are not going to or put it into driving mode," explained Fisher.

He also said that their upcoming safe driving workshop is one of many they organize every year to help the community to practice safe driving.

"We have golf carts out there and we have a concourse with stop signs and such. You come in and you go through it once without distractions, the second time you go through with the distractions of a cell phone where we ask you questions where we engage you physically as well as cognitively on there and then the last time you do it with a set of drunk googles and we basically look at that and it's an opportunity to kind of see how much of a vulnerability these things are for you," added Fisher.