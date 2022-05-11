BILLINGS, Mont. - St. Vincent Healthcare has received an “A” grade from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the eighth consecutive time.

Twice a year, nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the U.S. are assigned Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades based on more than 30 national performance measures.

The national performance measures reflect errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

A release from St. Vincent says they are only one of two Montana hospitals receiving an “A” for Spring 2022, with the other being Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

“I want to congratulate the St. Vincent team for achieving an ‘A’ grade for the eighth consecutive time. It is a testament to the skill and dedication of our compassionate caregivers,” said Jen Alderfer, President, St. Vincent Healthcare. “I am so proud of how our associates and providers continue to demonstrate a steadfast commitment to safe, personalized, top quality patient care, especially during these last two years.”

You can view the 10 hospitals ranked by the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades online here.