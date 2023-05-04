BILLINGS, Mt: St. Vincent caregivers and educators offered hands on ‘Stop the Bleed’ training to Skyview High School students on Thursday, teaching them the basic skills to save someone else's life in an emergency.

While initially taught within the armed services, 'Stop the Bleed' training has spread beyond the United States Military with the idea to make basic first-aid procedures, especially when it comes to stopping blood loss, a commonplace knowledge for anyone finding themselves in an emergency scenario.

Dr. Barry McKenzie, a Trauma Director at St. Vincent Healthcare, said that these skills come in handy no matter the age or situation.

"We're a very active community. We are out hunting, we are fishing, we are doing these things and injuries occur and these are preventable deaths from significant injuries that we can try to treat and empower these kids. If they are out fishing or hunting, out camping, something at home they are working on or even at school in a wood shop, they feel empowered to have tools to help save a classmate or a family member," explained Dr. McKenzie.

Speaking on the benefit of the training, Dr. McKenzie also mentioned that he has personally saved multiple people dealing with life-threatening injuries, who previously learned the skills taught in the 'Stop the Bleed' program.

"I have taken care of three patients in the last two months, who came in with tourniquets that had life threatening bleeding from arterial injuries. These were very innocent household type deals from cutting a box to getting a cut in pushing a trashcan. These people have recovered very well. They came to the hospital. They had their injuries repaired, their vessels repaired and are back into the community," added Dr. McKenzie.

Through its Trauma Outreach and Injury Prevention Program, St. Vincent Healthcare organizes several training programs throughout the year, not only for high school students but for other members of the community.