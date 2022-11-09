BILLINGS, MT- A patient at St. Vincent Healthcare has received a new heart procedure that's currently not available anywhere else in Montana.

Abigail Goesahead went through what is known as a Ross procedure, where a medical patient replaces the function of one heart valve with another, and receives an implanted donor valve.

"I'm very happy that I had the procedure," said Abigail.

"I realized I had to focus on my health as well as the health of my family."

Surgeons that operated on Abigail are hoping more medical facilities in Montana use the procedure, so families do not have to travel a far distance to receive the correct treatment.

"You recover better when you have those loved ones around you," said John H. Braxton, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon at St. Vincent Healthcare.

"Traveling out of state for a specialty procedure puts a lot on the family. We believe if we can keep them local, we can enhance the patient experience because they have their family around them."

Abigail concluded in saying she will be taking better care of herself, which in turn, takes care of her family.