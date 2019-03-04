St. Vincent Healthcare named one of Healthgrades 2019 America's 250 best hospitals

St. Vincent Healthcare is getting some special recognition as they sit among the top 5% of U.S. hospitals for clinical outcomes.

St V's has achieved the Healthgrades 2019 America's 250 best hospitals award. This recognition places the healthcare provider in the top 5% of more than 4500 hospitals assessed nationwide, for its superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades.

Healthgrades is the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

KULR-8 had the opportunity to catch up with president of SCL Health and CEO of St. Vincent Healthcare, Steve Loveless, who told us how this honor reflects their institution as a whole.

"While there are many individual awards that were also received through Healthgrades today, I think its a great reflection of the caliber of the medical staff that we have. Of the coordination of care that exists here. Of the systems and processes that work so well to coordinate care across the continuum," said Loveless.

Some additional recognition's from Healthgrades for St. Vincents healthcare include America's 100 best hospitals for spine surgery, America's 100 best hospitals for critical care, an outstanding patient experience award, and 9, 5-star treatment awards.

Those are just four of the additional 18 recognition's St. Vincent Healthcare has received from Healthgrades.

Saint V's is also the only hospital in Billings to be recognized as one of America's 250 best hospitals, and one of only two recognized in Montana.