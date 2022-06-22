BILLINGS, MT. - Women in the Billings community will have access to some of the most advanced gynecologic oncology care.

This comes from the partnership between St. Vincent Healthcare and the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Specialists from the School of Medicine will now be able to provide advanced surgical treatments, and advanced consultations. This will also keep all of the treatment closer to home for residents. S

St Vincent says approximately 89,000 U.S. women are diagnosed with gynecologic cancer each year. The five main types of gynecologic cancer are uterine, ovarian, cervical, vaginal, and vulvar.

"These women can be seen here, get their therapy here, and get their surgery here" said Doctor Patrick Cobb, the director of the Oncology department at St. Vincent. "They can now get treatment from the same people that they've had their whole lives."

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place early morning Wednesday to commemorate the joint partnership.

Patients can access gynecologic oncology services by talking to their doctor or OB/GYN, or by contacting St. Vincent at 406-238-6290.