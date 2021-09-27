BILLINGS - St. Vincent Healthcare gifted a primary care clinic property in Worden to RiverStone Health, in an effort to ensure easy access to quality care for Montana communities.

The clinic on Worden’s Main Street was built in 1962, according to a release. St. Vincent Healthcare took over operations in 1987, and in 2007, RiverStone Health began operating the clinic and has continued St. Vincent Healthcare’s tradition of delivering convenient, high-quality medical care to residents ever since.

“Michael Skehan, interim president of St. Vincent Healthcare, provided great leadership and made this transfer very smooth,” John Felton, RiverStone Health president and CEO, said. “This property transfer assures that we are able to continue to provide the families of Worden and surrounding farming and ranching communities with accessible healthcare.”

“We are driven by our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve and this was a perfect opportunity for us to support one of our community health partners in fulfilling this work. Focused on improving life, health and safety for those within our communities, RiverStone Health provides important health services to communities such as Worden and we are honored to help support that work through this gift,” Skehan said.

The appraised value of the property is $250,000. RiverStone Health is making $500,000 in improvements, including a parking lot upgrade and interior renovations. These projects are funded by a federal grant.

The RiverStone Health Worden Clinic is a federally qualified health center. No one is turned away from needed care due to the inability to pay.

A sliding fee scale based on income is available to patients who lack healthcare coverage. The clinic also accepts Medicare, Medicaid, Healthy Montana Kids and private insurance.

The RiverStone Health Worden Clinic, located at 2469 Main St., is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday every week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed during the noon hour.

Staff includes a family physician and a physician assistant. Well-child exams, immunizations, prenatal care, geriatric care, chronic disease management, and urgent care are offered. You can schedule an appointment by calling 406-967-2255.