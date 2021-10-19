St. Vincent Healthcare expands Maternal Fetal Medicine programs

BILLINGS - St. Vincent Healthcare celebrated Monday morning, after entering into a partnership with Maternal Fetal Medicine.

Hospital leaders held a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the occasion.

Vicki Birkeland, with St. Vincent, says the partnership allows for them to bring a depth of providers and resources to pregnant women in rural parts of Montana.

According to Birkeland, the number of women having high risk pregnancies has increased over the past few years.

She says many women drive from across the state to Billings to receive vital specialty care. Now, with resources coming to them, women in any part of the state can feel safer about their pregnancies.

"This allows that specialty to be a resource to physicians, midwives that provide delivery services for these women in prenatal care, for these women in rural communities, and they'll have more access to this specialty to help manage those more complex pregnancies," Birkeland said.