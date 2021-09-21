BILLINGS - St. Vincent Healthcare achieved Magnet recognition as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care.

With this recognition, St. Vincent Healthcare is now joins a small, select group of U.S. health care organizations that have achieved Magnet recognition. St. Vincent Healthcare is just the third Magnet-designated organization in the state, according to a release.

“Magnet recognition provides our community with the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of patient care," VP of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer of St. Vincent Healthcare, BJ Gilmore, said. “Achieving Magnet recognition reinforces the culture of excellence that is a cornerstone of how we serve our community. Truly, it takes the effort of the whole organization and every single person at the bedside to achieve this recognition.”

Research shows that this recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:

● Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information.

● Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates.

● Higher job satisfaction among nurses.

● Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.

The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.