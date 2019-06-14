St. Vincent Healthcare celebrates "40 Years of Care in the Air"

KULR (Billings)- 40-years of care in the air.

St. Vincent Healthcare celebrates the 40th anniversary of their HELP Flight program.

Since 1979, St. V's has provided air ambulance services not only in Montana, but throughout the entire region. HELP Flight serves Central, South Central, and Eastern Montana as well as parts of Wyoming, North and South Dakota.

Additionally, help flight has transported patients to larger cities such as Denver and Salt Lake City. The program includes both a fixed- wing aircraft and helicopter. The fixed wing aircraft transports patients throughout the country while the helicopter transports within a 150 mile radius of Billings.

Technology that Director of Emergency Services at St. V's, Samantha Kaufman, says has come a long way since the program first began.

"In '79 nobody really knew about air medical, how to proceed, how to treat patients in the air, what are the differences between the air and the ground. So the entire industry has grown and we really kind of assessed and vamped our care in the air to the needs of our community," says Kaufman.

Kaufman adds that HELP Flight is able to take tools from the ICU, the NICU, and other departments to bring a higher level of care that meets the needs of patients.

Additionally, help flight also has specially trained teams for transporting high risk-pregnancies, premature, and full-term babies in need of specialty care.