BILLINGS, Mont. - St.Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic are seeing a surge of COVID-19 patients, causing the hospitals to re-evaluate their spacing.

According to Billings Clinic CEO, Scott Ellner, they have a record high of 45 COVID-19 patients, 12 of those in the ICU.

Ellner says to meet their needs, they have invested $600,000 into ventilators, equipment and medicine.

Along with moving beds around and doubling patients up in rooms, they are using their old endoscopy unit as an overflow area.

"We have to be there for the patients and we'll do whatever it takes, there is not going to be a time when we shut down, now we may pull back on some elective things, but the reality is we have to be there for the community," said Ellner.

St. Vincent Healthcare is in a similar situation.

COO for the hospital, Michael Skehan says they currently have 40 COVID-19 patients, 10 of those are in the ICU.

Anticipating this surge for months, St. Vincent has been working to increase bed capacity and bringing in additional staff to treat patients.

While both hospitals are busy, Skehan says do not let this news keep you from reaching out to your health care provider.

"Encourage individuals, for whatever the reason, to seek out care, primary care, walk-in, emergency care, whatever the case is they can call their provider, but don't wait, seek care and think that's the right message for our community," said Skehan.

Ellner and Skehan are asking the public to do their part to stop the surge of COVID-19 patients by washing your hands, keeping your distance and masking up.