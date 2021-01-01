St. Vincent Health Care welcomes its first baby born in 2021

BILLINGS - St. Vincent Health Care welcomed its first baby born in the year 2021, Mosias Kills On Top.

Mosias is Marshea Kills On Top and her husband's fifth child.

Though he couldn't meet any of his brothers and sisters yet because of COVID-19 guidelines, Marshea said St. V's took excellent care of her and her new baby boy.

“I love the staff. They gave me great support and brought him in the world like it was nothing. He’s just sleeping away," Marshea said.

Marshea said she and her entire family were infected with the virus in 2020, and they are all looking forward to a happier and healthier 2021.