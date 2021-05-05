St. Vincent expands HELP Flight program with new fixed-wing plane

BILLINGS - On Wednesday, St. Vincent Healthcare expanded their fleet for their HELP Flight program with a brand new fixed wing aircraft.

St. Vincent’s Helicopter Emergency Lifesaving Program, also known as HELP, started in 1979, making it the second air ambulance program in Montana.

The program transports seriously ill and injured patients, but they also have specially trained teams for transporting high risk pregnancies, premature and full term babies.

The program service area includes Central Montana, South Central Montana, Eastern Montana, Northern Wyoming, Western North and South Dakota, as well as transports to Denver, Colorado, Salt Lake City, Utah or to other places like Rochester, Minnesota.

Joe Lynch, the lead fixed wing pilot for SCL Health, says the new plane has upgraded avionics, making it easier and faster to navigate in difficult terrain.

“With a new airplane like we have, with the upgraded avionics and better speed and better distances, we’ve moved beyond where we were at significantly, in performance with availability with the back up. Having new equipment is invaluable with respect to in time services," Lynch said.

The St. Vincent HELP Flight program averages about 600 flights a year. Vice President of Patient Care Services and the Chief Nursing Officer BJ Gilmore says adding the new plane increases rapid access to a higher level of care which can save lives.

"If you're in need of critical care, time is, many of the times, of the essence. Being able to get patients transferred to the right place at the right time, to receive the right service is, can really, really be life saving, many, many times," Gilmore said.

Another added benefit of the new plane, Lynch says, is the wider cargo door.

Before, Lynch says, they were limited on the size of a patient they could take, but with the new door, there’s virtually no one they can’t fit through it.

With the new addition, the St. Vincent air medical program now includes two fixed-wing aircrafts and a helicopter.

The new plane will begin taking patient flights on Thursday, May 6.