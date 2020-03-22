Not only are schools and businesses temporarily closing their doors to the public, but churches have also been asked to stop running Sunday service.

It's difficult to get to Mass when we're all socially distancing ourselves from each other, but St. Pius X Parish has found a way to bring mass to you.

The Parish is using live streaming to get Sunday Mass into the homes of their members.

According to Wayne Pittard, a retired pastor for St. Pius X, this was a natural transition for them since the church started live streaming four years ago for elderly or sick members that could not attend in person.

Pittard says, "As this situation came into being, it became a natural thing for us to think 'Well maybe we can live stream Sunday Mass and people can see it.' And so that's what we're doing, in fact I think we're even going to do it on daily Masses pretty soon, maybe in the next couple weeks, so people still have that connection to the parish."

Pittard says the only people who will be in attendance are the singer, musician, the priest, the deacon and people helping with readings.

Pittard recognizes this isn't the ideal way to experience mass, but reminds people we have an obligation to look out for one another and to distance ourselves if we can.

Pittard assures people that even if they can't attend Mass right now, their live stream is still a way for our community to come together.

Pittard says, "Whether we're able to be here physically together, it's important for us to be spiritually connected and emotionally connected with one another, to support one another, to pray for one another and to help one another."

These are some strange times, but Pittard is staying positive.

Pittard says, "We'll make it through that, it may be a little rocky at times, just like my talk right now. Besides that, we'll do it, we'll make it through it."