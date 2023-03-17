St. Patrick's Day in the Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont. - Butte, America is not the only Montana city that takes St. Patrick's Day seriously, as Billings has been celebrating St. Patrick's day for 40 years through their annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

It's a day where local businesses and Community members come together and celebrate Irish culture.

"We have a lot of Irish heritage in Montana... There are so many people in Montana that have Irish heritage, it's really special and is fun to celebrate it and it's really fun to think about where we came from," said Sean Graves, owner of Hooligans Sports Bar.

Graves said Hooligans has been a part of the Billings St. Patrick's day celebration for 18 years.

"We don't have a lot of parades in Billings, a lot of towns have Fourth of July and Memorial Day and stuff like that, this is only of our only parade this is a huge event for Billings and it's just really phone and I look at it also as a kickoff for spring now the sunshine is coming out the weather is getting nicer alright we are ready to get back outside and have some fun,” Graves said.

Graves said the St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of the biggest celebrations in Billings and he loves to see the community celebrate together.