Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE CLOSE TO THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOWY AND SLICK ROADS, AND AREAS OF POOR VISIBILITY. BE READY FOR FRESH SNOW COVER FOR YOUR MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HEAVIEST SNOW WILL OCCUR THROUGH THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&