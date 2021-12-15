ASHLAND, Mont. - St. Labre Schools is having a 2-hour delay Wednesday due to forecasted weather and road conditions.
St. Labre Schools said in a release classes will start at 10 a.m. and buses will operate two hours later than normal.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with local amounts up to 5 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Montana. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. Heaviest snowfall expected this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings &&
