Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerous wind chills from 25 to near 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become frostbitten or frozen in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow or flurries may continue today. Any accumulations will generally be less than an inch. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&