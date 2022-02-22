...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerous wind chills from 25 to near 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become frostbitten or frozen in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow or flurries may continue today.
Any accumulations will generally be less than an inch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&