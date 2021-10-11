Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR A WHITE 13 YEAR OLD FEMALE, ANDREA ANDERSON. ANDREA IS POSSIBLY IN A GREEN 1994 CHEVY 3500 PICKUP WITH A LONG BED AND SILVER WHEELS, UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE. ANDREA IS 5 FEET TALL, WEIGHS 100 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. ANDREA WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK HOODED SWEATSHIRT AND BLACK SWEAT PANTS. SHE IS EMOTIONALLY UNSTABLE AND WAS ACTIVELY CUTTING HERSELF WHEN SHE RAN AWAY AT 4 AM MDT ON OCTOBER 11TH, 2021. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ANDREA ANDERSON, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT (406) 258-4000 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Periods and heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Heaviest accumulations will be in the higher hills. * WHERE...Northern Stillwater, Southeastern Carbon, Northern Carbon, Northeastern Yellowstone and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slushy, slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and cause power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly accumulate on grassy surfaces. Expect snow accumulation on bridges and overpasses, with all other roads seeing limited accumulations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings &&