UPDATE: OCT. 12 AT 2:24 P.M.

St. Labre Catholic School will have another two hour delayed start on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Due to weather and road conditions, school is set to start at 10 a.m.

All school buses will run two hours later than ususal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

ASHLAND, Mont. - On Tuesday, Oct. 12, St. Labre Catholic School will have a two hour delayed start for school.

Due to unexpected weather conditions, school is set to start at 10 a.m.

All day buses will run two hours later than usual, as stated in a release from Transportation Director Larry Cady.