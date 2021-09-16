BILLINGS - Your chance is almost gone to win a brand new home from the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The drawing for the new home is coming up Oct. 14, but on Thursday, St. Jude unveiled the new house with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The four bedroom house with a built in coffee bar and complete basement is making some residents cross their fingers, hoping they're the lucky ones to win the dream home.

The outstanding home was designed by Doug Wild of Classic Design Homes. Including that basement, the 3,000 square foot house was built with an open floor plan, a large kitchen, two fireplaces, a three car garage and even a camper from Metra RV to go along with it. Everything a family could ever want or need seems to be bundled in the home.

This years giveaway, like every year, was supported by a number of organizations. First Federal Bank And Trust partnered with St. Jude for the first time, looking to contribute in the fight against childhood cancer.

"It feels like a community, and that's what it's all about, everybody is coming together for one cause unified to further St. Jude's mission, and a lot of different organizations played a roll in that, and it's just an honor to be a part of it," Vice President of Commercial Lending with First Federal Band And Trust Lee Cahm said.

The new home is valued at $500,000 and is located in the Legacy West Subdivision in Billings.

Tickets are still on sale for $100 a piece with all proceeds going directly to St. Jude.

You can purchase tickets online at dreamhome.org, or by calling 800-592-1621.