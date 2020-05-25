BILLINGS, Mont. -- In just a few weeks, the St. Jude Dream Home in Billings will be completely finished. The Dream Home Giveaway is a means to raise money for St. Jude, a children's research hospital on a mission to advance cures for children with catastrophic illnesses.

This is the second Dream Home Giveaway for Doug Wild, General Manager of Classic Design Homes. He says it's the caliber of people who work at St. Jude who help bring awareness to the cause.

"They all put in a ton of time, and they get a lot of people involved," he says.

He says usually people go inside the home and sign their names on the floor, but in the spirit of social distancing, people etched messages on the sidewalk instead.

"We still wanted people to be able to be aware of what is going on so we had people come and write well wishes on the sidewalk in sidewalk chalk and just come intermittently so we're not all together, but still wanted to show appreciation for the cause," says Wild.

Wild says 6,800 tickets will be sold in hopes of raising $680,000 for the St. Jude Research Hospital.

If you would like to learn more about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, you can call St. Jude directly by dialing 800-592-1621.