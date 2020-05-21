St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway sidewalk signing

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Neighbors and local law enforcement showed their support Thursday at the St. Jude Dream Home in Billings. The home is part of a community service project to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Doug Wild, General Manager of Classic Design Homes, says usually people go inside and sign their names on the flood, but in the spirit of social distancing, people etched messages on the sidewalk instead.

"We still wanted people to be able to be aware of what is going on so we had people come and write well wishes on the sidewalk in sidewalk chalk and just come intermittently so we're not all together, but still wanted to show appreciation for the cause," says Wild.

Wild says this is his second St. Jude Dream Home he's helped renovate. He says 6,800 tickets will be sold in hopes of raising $680,000 for the St. Jude Research Hospital.

If you would like to learn more about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, you can call St. Jude directly by dialing 800-592-1621.