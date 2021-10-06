BILLINGS — We are almost a week away from the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you could win a house just for the cost of a $100 ticket.

"We've had, I think, over 5,000 people come through the house and there's been great comments," Doug Wild, with Classic Design Homes, said.

And when you look inside the house, the amount of foot-traffic makes sense. It is all ready to go with hardwood, carpet and some pretty cool features.

"Laundry, master bathroom, beautiful open kitchen, living and dining design," Wild said.

He says this would the perfect place for a family or couple looking to settle into their first home.

"Whether you have kids or not it's a great house. Main floor living, so everything that a couple needs for the house is all on the main floor," Wild said.

Although the main floor is spectacular, you can't complain with the lower floor either.

"There's room for kids downstairs, there's three bedrooms, two with walk in closets, a full bath and a great big family room as well," Wild said.

Wild says his workers know what a house like this means to the person who wins it. And, the cause it supports at St. Jude is time well spent for builders.

"I've really been impressed with all the generosity of all the different vendors, and all we've been able to get donated," Wild said.

When you reserve your ticket, you'll be in the running to win the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. You'll also have the chance to win a $2,500 gift card courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway.

On the day of the drawing, Metra RV is also giving away a new camper.

The drawing for the house is next Thursday, Oct. 14. You can purchase your ticket by at dreamhome.org or by calling 1-800-592-1621.