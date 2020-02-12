St. Jude announces latest Dream Home Giveaway

BILLINGS, Mont. - The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is a non-profit organization that treats children for pediatric catastrophic diseases. As a non-profit, St. Jude turns to various fundraising programs, like the Dream Home Giveaway, to ensure the hospital is able to operate.

As part of the Dream Home Giveaway, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has selected a home in Billings that will be renovated and given out to a raffle ticket winner.

Classic Design Homes and the Dream Home Team will be renovating a 1950's home on Hewitt Drive in Billings. This is the fourth home in Billings that will be a part of the Dream Home Giveaway, but the first that is being renovated and not built.

Each home is constructed by utilizing donations from raffle ticket sales that are purchased by people who are hopeful to win the renovated home. The cost of each raffle ticket is $100 as all proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to St. Jude.

When asked about the program, team leader Doug Wild believes its more than just giving away a home.

Wild says "because of causes like this and because of St. Jude a lot of people whose kids aren't healthy have the opportunity to come home and be healthy and to grow up to be great adults. It's awesome to be a part of something bigger."

Renovations on the home will include doubling the size of the kitchen, opening the floor plan and repainting walls. The renovated home will include four bedrooms, three bathrooms , a two car garage and more. An open house is scheduled for May and completion of the home is expected by June.

Tickets will go on sale April 2nd and their goal is to sell 6,800 tickets. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone or at the open house in May. Tickets will be sold until they are sold out.