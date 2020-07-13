BILLINGS - Non-profit St. John's United announced Monday they are expanding their space to Gainan Commons in downtown Billings.

According to a release from St. John's, they are naming the former Gainan building St. John’s United at Gainan Commons located at 502 N. 30th. The expansion was made possible by the Chuck Gainan and Mick Gainan Families and its purpose is to expand St. John's services to downtown.

St. John's said the following in their release:

"St. John’s United at Gainan Commons will be many things yet to be determined; however, it will initially house home and community based services such as Medicare Certified Home Health and Hospice Services. Home Health and Hospice staff have been working off site since March at the onset of the Covid-19 emergency. The Staff are extremely appreciative of their new permanent home at Gainan Commons."

St John's says they will share details on how they will be using the newly acquired space and an upcoming celebration at the building August 13 at 9 a.m.