Billings, Mt-In a world rapidly advancing with new technology, St. Johns United hopes to give residents a place that empowers them to learn and explore the world around them, with assistive technology.

St. Johns United opened their assistive device library.

The library gives older adults at St. Johns and the surrounding area an opportunity to access and try assistive devices.

Occupational therapists at the facility hope having access to this library will give their residents the experience they need to decide whether or not they want to get their own device.

One of St. Johns Occupational Therapists, Mary Emmett, explains how therapists and social workers help recommend devices and tech occupants hot to use the equipment.

Emmet said, "as OT's Occupational Therapists, we tap into people's abilities and or disabilities with things that are difficult and match them with the technology that can help them remain Independant."

Director of Rehab, Shannon Bloyder added that these devices have a huge impact to certain members of their community.

Bloyder said that "the special thing about this program is all this equipment, all this technology was bought with for the purpose of checking out to individuals who may not be able to afford it on their own."

She continued, "It's really difficult to go out and spend a lot of money on something that You are just trying. You don't know if that will work or not. so, this way they can try the equipment and the technology put and if it works for them if it serves the positive purpose for them then here at St. Johns, we will work with our foundation to purchase that piece of equipment."

she finished by saying she believed that this technology is "life changing for these residents. "

The library will be housed in what St. John residents know as Chapel Court.

It will feature 25 devices, such as electronic pill dispensers, reading and auditory devices to make everyday tasks a bit easier.

All technology will be available for residents at St. Johns, clients of Big Sky Senior Services and older adults in the area to test.