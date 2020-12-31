BILLINGS - St. John’s United Foundation announced Thursday that it has exceeded the $50,000 challenge donation match from Stockman Bank in support of the Nursing Apprentice Fellowship Program.

Earlier this fall, Stockman Bank committed to matching donations up to a total of $50,000 through Dec. 31 to support the development of nurses in the Billings community. On Wednesday, the St. John’s United Foundation calculated a total of $60,326.80 in gifts toward this challenge.

The St. John’s United – Bruno and Evelyn Betti Foundation – Nursing Apprentice Fellowship Program provides college tuition payment, along with health care clinical work experience at St. John’s United for exceptional students pursuing LPN, RN and BSN degrees. The program is designed to cultivate, support and advance the development of health care professionals, specifically, nurses and certified nursing assistants, to serve in St. John’s communities, hospitals and other health care contexts. Apprentice–Fellows are free to work anywhere after completion of their degree and will have no repayment requirements to St. John’s United.

St. John's said the Nursing Apprentice-Fellowship Program was made possible thanks to a gift from the Bruno and Evelyn Betti Foundation. They said this gift allowed the launch of the program in April 2020.

Five students attending nursing programs at both Miles Community College and Montana State University Billings are currently enrolled and upon completion, will graduate with both their degrees and on-the-job training hours.

“We sincerely thank all who made donations to the Nursing Apprentice Fellowship Program as part of the Stockman Challenge,” President and CEO of Stockman Bank Bill Coffee said. “Together, we are supporting the education and advancement of nursing students to meet the growing demand for health care professionals in our region, and as Montana’s premier community bank, we must be aware of and committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve.”

Because of this additional funding, St. John's said the Nursing Apprentice Fellowship program can continue and plans to welcome at least five new students into the program for spring of 2021.

St. John’s United said they cannot thank Stockman Bank and the additional 23 donors for matching this challenge and continuing this vital workforce development program enough.

St. John’s United Vice President of Mission Advancement, Tom Schlotterback, said, “The philanthropic response of donors to this matching challenge is truly heartwarming. St. John’s is pleased and eager to utilize these endowed resources to develop healthcare professionals who will serve the well-being of people in Montana and beyond.”

2021 Nursing Apprentice-Fellowship applications are now being accepted. For more information they ask that you reach out to Human Resources at St. John’s United.