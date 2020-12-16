BILLINGS - When 97-year-old Laura looked out her apartment window at St. John's United, a beautiful deciduous tree stood out to her.

"I could look out my window after they got done and I thought... it looked like wings," she said. Like the wings of an angel.

So Laura called Karmen, her CNA, who then called her husband, José, a groundskeeper at the facility.

"I called my husband and told him that the angel needed a head on it and he's like, 'what do you mean?' and I said, 'well the tree outside of Laura's window needs a head,'" she said. "He did one at first that wasn't so perfectly round and then Laura's like, 'oh, it looks so pretty!' but two days later he said 'you know what? I need to make the head more round.'"

Dedicated to building Laura's vision, José fashioned the angel's head out of a garden hose and strung lights around it.

As the days go by, José and the other groundskeepers continue adding to the angel. Most recently, they sculpted a skirt around the trunk of the tree.

"I just feel if they were my parents, I'd want them to be happy," said Karmen. "Especially now they're so confined. And they need smiles, they need someone who's going to listen to them and go that extra little few steps, not even a mile, to put a smile on their faces and that's what we do."

They say the tree is now known throughout St. John's United as Laura's Angel.